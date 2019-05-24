Entervarsity launches platform to aid students' search on courses

Share

File Photo

Entervarsity has launched an online platform to ease the stress that students and parents go through when they are choosing courses of study for high learning.

The platform, according to the organisation, is user-friendly to both local and international audience.

“It is especially difficult to find a centralised information source on Ghana’s higher education ecosystem; this is where we come in,” the owners of the platform told Myjoyonline.com.

“At Entervarsity, we believe that every student deserves top-notch educational opportunities. We strive to cater to each student’s need and match them to an outstanding school.”

The main aim they say is “to completely remove geographical barriers that keep students from accessing the information they need when choosing their path to higher education.”

“With Entervarsity, parents and students now have a simple, comprehensive, and smooth online search experience. Transparency on university courses and programmes is our mark of excellence,” Entervarsity wrote in a release.

“We pledge to cater to every student’s programme selection and guide their placement in university, ensuring their chance at thriving,” they added.

“That is why today, Entervarsity is joining universities in Ghana to bring you comprehensive information on institutions and programmes.”

Entervarsity said it wants “to make your search for higher education fun and enjoyable.”