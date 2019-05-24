Entervarsity launches platform to aid students' search on courses

Entervarsity launches platform to aid students' search on courses
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Date: 24-05-2019 Time: 02:05:38:pm
Share
File Photo

Entervarsity has launched an online platform to ease the stress that students and parents go through when they are choosing courses of study for high learning.

The platform, according to the organisation, is user-friendly to both local and international audience.

Entervarsity

“It is especially difficult to find a centralised information source on Ghana’s higher education ecosystem; this is where we come in,” the owners of the platform told Myjoyonline.com.

“At Entervarsity, we believe that every student deserves top-notch educational opportunities. We strive to cater to each student’s need and match them to an outstanding school.”

The main aim they say is “to completely remove geographical barriers that keep students from accessing the information they need when choosing their path to higher education.”

Entervarsity

“With Entervarsity, parents and students now have a simple, comprehensive, and smooth online search experience. Transparency on university courses and programmes is our mark of excellence,” Entervarsity wrote in a release.


“We pledge to cater to every student’s programme selection and guide their placement in university, ensuring their chance at thriving,” they added.

“That is why today, Entervarsity is joining universities in Ghana to bring you comprehensive information on institutions and programmes.”

Entervarsity said it wants “to make your search for higher education fun and enjoyable.”


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Ghana may legalise same-sex marriage in 2039 - Kpebu
DJ Switch makes it unto billboard in Times Square
Watch Obama play baseball, football with kids in D.C
Court orders arbitration on uniBank

Latest Stories

Security guard jailed for threatening former minister
Video: I thought Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale would learn from my experience – Gemann
Africa's no. 1 bank says Lonmin Investors should reject bid
Defence Minister picks Chokosi, Konkomba leaders as microphones for peace mission
Entervarsity launches platform to aid students' search on courses
Tumu SHS: Two high-schoolers nabbed for vandalism over seized phones
DJ Switch makes it unto billboard in Times Square

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
We marry character, not love – Counselor
ODD NEWS
The most bizarre celebrity airport outfits
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook culls 3 billion fake profiles
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals