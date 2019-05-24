Opportunity International drives financial literacy in rural communities

Share

Head of Transformation, Vivian Mottey

The 2018 multiple award-winning savings and loans company, Opportunity International Savings and Loans has launched its community-based roadshow in Bono and Bono East regions.

The roadshow forms part of the company’s agenda to increase the participation and empowerment of women in the rural economies of the country.

They aim to improve productivity, build assets, increase household income as well as better their nutrition, health, and education.

Additionally, it is a community-wide financial literacy campaign aimed at providing clients with knowledge about financial services to help them make more informed choices.

The first phase of the community-based roadshow was carried out at Cherehin, Nsawkaw, Ayeasu and Chiraa in Bono and Bono East regions.

The campaign is to educate people especially women to be financially disciplined through our financial education, the usage of digital financial services, good Agricultural practices and economic empowerment in their various fields of engagement.

The roadshow attracted more than 500 people who had the opportunity to watch financial literacy documentaries and also interacted with Opportunity International staff on issues bothering on their finances and the market perception about the financial institution.

Head of Transformation, Vivian Mottey was interviewed, she said they not only targeting Opportunity International clients but the whole community at large.

She said it is to improve their general knowledge in financial services, Good Agricultural Practices and the use of the Digital Financial Services. She said ‘these activities are what set us apart from our competitors’.

This programme was made possible by the support of Opportunity International UK, in partnership with UK Aid Match.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a leading savings and loans institution in Ghana. Opportunity International is at the forefront of delivering transformational financial services to help transform the lives of clients.

It was licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004. Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a subsidiary of Opportunity International - A global institution dedicated to helping clients transform out of poverty



The institution has 43 outlets in 7 Regions of Ghana. As of April 2019, the company had 537,502 clients of which 42,795 were loan clients.

With a total asset of ¢235.1 million and shareholders net worth of ¢34.6 million, Opportunity International is clearly one of the biggest savings and loans companies in Ghana with a track record of delivering formal financial services to its clients in a very sustainable way.