Opportunity International drives financial literacy in rural communities

Opportunity International drives financial literacy in rural communities
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 24-05-2019 Time: 05:05:35:pm
Share
Head of Transformation, Vivian Mottey

The 2018 multiple award-winning savings and loans company, Opportunity International Savings and Loans has launched its community-based roadshow in Bono and Bono East regions.

The roadshow forms part of the company’s agenda to increase the participation and empowerment of women in the rural economies of the country.

They aim to improve productivity, build assets, increase household income as well as better their nutrition, health, and education.

Additionally, it is a community-wide financial literacy campaign aimed at providing clients with knowledge about financial services to help them make more informed choices.

The first phase of the community-based roadshow was carried out at Cherehin, Nsawkaw, Ayeasu and Chiraa in Bono and Bono East regions. 

The campaign is to educate people especially women to be financially disciplined through our financial education, the usage of digital financial services, good Agricultural practices and economic empowerment in their various fields of engagement. 

The roadshow attracted more than 500 people who had the opportunity to watch financial literacy documentaries and also interacted with Opportunity International staff on issues bothering on their finances and the market perception about the financial institution.

Head of Transformation, Vivian Mottey was interviewed, she said they not only targeting Opportunity International clients but the whole community at large. 


She said it is to improve their general knowledge in financial services, Good Agricultural Practices and the use of the Digital Financial Services. She said ‘these activities are what set us apart from our competitors’. 

This programme was made possible by the support of Opportunity International UK, in partnership with UK Aid Match.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a leading savings and loans institution in Ghana. Opportunity International is at the forefront of delivering transformational financial services to help transform the lives of clients.

It was licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004. Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a subsidiary of Opportunity International - A global institution dedicated to helping clients transform out of poverty

The institution has 43 outlets in 7 Regions of Ghana. As of April 2019, the company had 537,502 clients of which 42,795 were loan clients.

With a total asset of ¢235.1 million and shareholders net worth of ¢34.6 million, Opportunity International is clearly one of the biggest savings and loans companies in Ghana with a track record of delivering formal financial services to its clients in a very sustainable way.

 

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Security guard jailed for threatening former minister
The Odumase bill that has led to a kill
Ghanaian scientist, Prof. Torto awarded Agropolis Louis Malassis Prize

Latest Stories

Photos: Articulated truck tumbles on the Kwame Nkrumah Overhead
After breaking up with her cheating boyfriend, this woman lost almost half her size
Messi haunted by Liverpool defeat
Kanoute's attempt to give Seville its first purpose-built mosque in 700 years
Opportunity International drives financial literacy in rural communities
Alabama sued over 'extreme' abortion ban
Kenya upholds law criminalising gay sex
AirtelTigo partners Huawei to boost smartphone usage with free data

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
After breaking up with her cheating boyfriend, this woman lost almost half her size
ODD NEWS
The most bizarre celebrity airport outfits
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook culls 3 billion fake profiles
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals