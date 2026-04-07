CAF President to pay working visit to Senegal over AFCON title saga

Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) president Dr. Patrice Motsepe is set to visit Senegal on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, his office has confirmed.

Motsepe will meet Senegalese Head of State HE Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and Fédération Sénégalaise de Football, Mr Abdoulaye Fall, on the working visit.

While the purpose and details of the visit are yet to be confirmed by CAF, it is expected to be linked to the recent Appeals Jury decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title.

CAF decision

On March 17, CAF awarded a 3-0 victory to Morocco following a decision by its Appeal Jury concerning the AFCON final involving Senegal.

CAF upheld an appeal filed by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in relation to the match, which saw the Teranga Lions claim a 1-0 victory over the Atlas Lions to claim the title.

The Appeal Jury declared Morocco’s appeal admissible and overturned an earlier decision by CAF’s Disciplinary Jury. According to the statement by CAF, the reversal was on procedural grounds, with the governing body noting that Morocco’s right to be heard had not been respected during the initial proceedings.

Senegal has since filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports over the decision.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.