Football

Canada thrash nine-man Qatar but Marsch in tears over Kone injury

Source: BBC  
  19 June 2026 3:04am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ismael Kone's serious-looking injury left Canada manager Jesse Marsch in tears and overshadowed their first-ever World Cup finals win as they thrashed nine-man Qatar 6-0.

With the co-hosts already leading 3-0 in Vancouver and with a man advantage, Qatar's Assim Omer Madibo and Kone both challenged for the ball, resulting in a lengthy stoppage and the Canadian being stretchered off.

Madibo was originally shown a yellow card, but it was upgraded to a red after a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention.

But with his name being chanted by the Canadian supporters, ex-Watford midfielder Kone was able to sit up and wave as he was carried around the side of the pitch on a stretcher while inhaling painkillers.

Canada are now likely to reach the knockout rounds, but the injury to Kone is a huge blow to their prospects of a run beyond the last 32.

The horrific injury marred what was otherwise a historic occasion for Canada.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring with a poacher's finish in the 16th minute, netting his second in as many games, before Jonathan David scored the first of his hat-trick 13 minutes later.

Qatar were then shown the first of their two red cards as Homam El Amin was sent off for a professional foul on Tajon Buchanan in the 33rd minute.

David netted his second in first-half added time.

Kone's injury overshadowed the second half: When Nathan Saliba curled in a free-kick to make it 4-0 in the 63rd minute, he held up the injured midfielder's shirt - a gesture that was met by huge cheers from the crowd.

Canada added a fifth with 15 minutes remaining as Mohammad Al Mannai sliced Jacob Shaffelburg's effort into his own goal.

David rounded off a superb hat-trick in stoppage time by latching on to Buchanan's effort before driving beyond Mahmoud Abunada.

Victory by a six-goal margin means Canada sit top of group B - level on points with Switzerland, but three goals better off.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group