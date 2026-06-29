Caprice–Circle stretch submerged as flooding engulfs fuel stations, sparks safety fears in Accra

The Caprice–Alajo–Avenor–Kwame Nkrumah Circle stretch in Accra has been completely submerged following hours of heavy rainfall, with reports indicating that at least two fuel stations have been engulfed by floodwaters.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that petrol has leaked into the floodwater, creating a strong fuel smell across the area and raising serious safety and environmental concerns for residents and commuters.

The situation has triggered alarm due to the visibility of fuel spreading across sections of the floodwater, heightening fears of a potential disaster in the densely populated commercial corridor.

The unfolding events have drawn comparisons to the June 3, 2015 flood and fire disaster near the Circle area, where 159 people lost their lives after fuel from a filling station mixed with floodwaters and ignited.

A Commission of Inquiry into that tragedy previously identified blocked drains, uncontrolled development along waterways, and gaps in fuel station safety management as key contributing factors.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has forecast continued rainfall across southeastern parts of the country, with rain-bearing clouds expected to persist and spread westward into the evening.

The heavy rains, which began on the night of Sunday, June 28 and continued into Monday, June 29, have caused widespread flooding in communities including Alajo, Avenor, Circle, Adabraka, Dzorwulu, Weija and Kasoa.

Emergency response agencies have since been deployed across affected areas. The Ghana Armed Forces (Ghana Armed Forces) have launched “Operation Boafo,” positioning personnel in flood-prone communities including Klagon, Tse Addo and Dzorwulu to assist in rescue operations.

The Ministry of the Interior has urged residents to avoid flooded roads and remain in safe locations while awaiting assistance. The Ghana National Fire Service (Ghana National Fire Service), Ghana Police Service (Ghana Police Service), and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are all actively responding in affected communities.

In a separate development, a fire outbreak was reported at the Odawna–Okaishie Rubber Market area amid the heavy rains, though the cause remains unknown and it is unclear whether it has been fully contained.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have temporarily shut down power supply from the Mallam and Achimota substations as a precautionary measure.

The Ghana School of Law (Ghana School of Law) has also rescheduled examinations originally set for Monday due to the flooding situation.

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