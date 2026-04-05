CUTS International urges gov’t to halt sachet water price hike pending cost review

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director of the West Africa Regional Centre of CUTS International, Appiah Adomako Kusi, has called on the government to intervene and engage sachet water producers to suspend the planned price increase while an independent assessment of cost claims is undertaken.
He appealed for urgent stakeholder consultations to address the situation and cushion consumers from the immediate impact of the proposed hike.
His remarks follow an announcement by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers indicating that new prices will take effect from April 6, citing rising production costs linked to global polymer shortages and the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Mr Adomako Kusi emphasised the need for a measured response that safeguards consumer interests without undermining businesses, urging the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry and the Attorney General to take swift action.
He also cautioned against any move to standardise pricing across the sector, arguing that such practices would distort market competition.
According to him, price differences among producers are a normal feature of a competitive market and can ultimately benefit consumers through improved quality and pricing.
“Again, the government, through the MOTAI and AG, can convene urgent stakeholder dialogues with producers to encourage deferral of the increase while costs are independently verified, as well as consideration of alternative raw material sourcing markets,” he said.
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