Cyber Security Authority warns of rising fake online business listings as victims lose over GH¢266,000

Audio By Carbonatix
The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has raised the alarm over a growing wave of cyber fraud involving criminals impersonating legitimate businesses through fake listings on search engines and online map services.
In a statement issued on Thursday, April 30, the Authority disclosed that it had recorded 54 reported cases linked to the scam, resulting in total financial losses of GH¢266,195.00.
According to the CSA, the fraud scheme typically begins with threat actors creating counterfeit business profiles that closely resemble genuine companies.
These fake listings often appear on widely used digital platforms, making it difficult for unsuspecting users to distinguish them from authentic services.
Victims who encounter these listings and initiate contact are unknowingly engaging with fraudsters posing as legitimate service providers.
Once communication is established, the criminals employ social engineering tactics to manipulate victims into divulging sensitive information.
The Authority explained that victims are frequently asked to complete online forms under the pretext of service processing or payment verification.
These forms request details such as mobile phone numbers, network providers, transaction amounts and, crucially, mobile money PINs.
With this information in hand, the perpetrators proceed to carry out unauthorised transactions, leading to significant financial losses for victims.
The CSA has cautioned that the increasing sophistication of these scams means that even digitally aware individuals may be at risk, particularly when relying on search engine results or map-based listings without further verification.
To mitigate the threat, the Authority has issued a series of public safety recommendations. It advises individuals to verify business contact details through official websites or other trusted sources before initiating any communication.
Users are also urged to be wary of listings with limited customer reviews or recently created profiles, as these may indicate fraudulent activity.
Additionally, the CSA emphasised the importance of safeguarding personal and financial information.
“Never disclose sensitive information such as mobile money PINs, one-time passwords or banking credentials to anyone,” the statement stressed.
The Authority further encouraged the public to confirm any payment requests directly with verified representatives of the business using trusted contact channels, rather than those provided in suspicious listings.
"Verify business contact details through official websites or trusted sources before initiating communication," the statement read.
Members of the public are also being urged to report any suspected fraudulent listings or cyber incidents promptly to assist ongoing investigations and prevent further harm.
To support this effort, the CSA maintains a 24-hour Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Incident Reporting Point of Contact, offering assistance and guidance to individuals who may encounter online threats.
Citizens can report incidents via call or text on 292, through WhatsApp on 0501603111, or by email at report@csa.gov.gh.
"The CSA has a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Points of Contact (PoC) for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking guidance and assistance on online activities; Call or Text – 292, WhatsApp – 0501603111, Email – report@csa.gov.gh," the statement concluded.
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