Dads take over Ada as Joy Safari Escape kicks off with high-octane fun

Joy Safari Escape

It was a spectacle of unbridled joy, rhythmic dance steps, and broad smiles as the highly anticipated Joy Safari Escape roared into life on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Designed to give fathers and father figures a luxurious respite from the daily grind, the two-day premium getaway at the breathtaking Aqua Safari Resort has already delivered an unforgettable opening salvo of relaxation, entertainment, and deep family bonding.

From the moment the caravan arrived in Ada, the atmosphere was charged with an infectious energy.

For many of the patrons, this Father's Day weekend represents a well-deserved sanctuary, offering a seamless blend of natural beauty and high-end hospitality.

A morning of adventure and eco-discovery

The curated experience kicked off with a lavish breakfast courtesy of Safari Homes, priming the fathers and their families for an action-packed itinerary.

The morning quickly transitioned into a journey of discovery as patrons embarked on scenic river tours and high-spirited boat cruises along the majestic Volta River.

For the nature enthusiasts, the eco-park tours provided a captivating look at wildlife, with families actively participating in exotic feeding sessions.

Children and dads alike were thrilled by up-close encounters with:

Giant tortoises roaming the serene resort grounds.

Vibrant fish populations darting through the water features.

Prehistoric monitor lizards sunning themselves along the banks.

The afternoon saw the competitive spirits of the fathers awaken.

The resort’s recreational arenas became a hub of friendly rivalry as dads stripped off their corporate suits to engage in swimming, high-focus archery, and fast-paced lawn tennis matches, proving they still possess the athletic spark of their youth.

Tears of joy and island rhythms

Beyond the physical adventure, the heart of Day 1 lay in its deep emotional resonance.

Wives and children seized the quiet moments between activities to express profound love and appreciation, catching their heroes off-guard with touching, heartfelt messages that brought tears of gratitude to many a father's eye.

Compounding the celebrations, Joy Brands stepped in to shower the fathers with curated premium gifts.

As dusk settled over the Ada landscape, the energy shifted toward absolute celebration.

After indulging in a sumptuous dinner buffet that showcased both local and continental culinary excellence, guests were whisked away to a spectacular island party.

The night exploded with sound and colour as a live band delivered timeless classics, followed by an electrifying set of contemporary hit mixes by top Joy Brands DJs.

Dads dominated the dance floor, showcasing old-school moves and sharing deep laughs well into the night before retiring for a luxurious overnight stay.

Anticipation peaks for Day 2

With the first day successfully concluded, anticipation is hitting a fever pitch for Sunday’s lineup.

Day 2 promises an even deeper immersion into nature with a specialised safari tour, alongside targeted interactive activities for children to ensure the entire family closes out the Father’s Day celebration as one cohesive unit.

Organised by Joy FM in an elite collaboration with JoyNews, Joy Prime, and Hitz FM, the Joy Safari Escape follows the massive success of the network's Mother’s Day-themed experience held earlier this year.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.