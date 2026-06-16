Dafeamekpor calls for AU early warning system against Xenophobic violence

Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has called for urgent continental measures to combat xenophobic violence, urging African leaders and institutions to take a proactive stance against growing hostility towards migrants.

Addressing fellow parliamentarians, the South Dayi MP warned that Africa could not afford to remain silent while anti-African violence evolves into organised intimidation.

He proposed a series of interventions aimed at strengthening protections for migrants and preserving continental solidarity.

Among his recommendations were a formal Pan African Parliament resolution condemning xenophobic attacks, immediate investigations and prosecutions of perpetrators, stronger safeguards for migrants and refugees, and the establishment of an African Union early warning and response framework on xenophobic violence.

“The African continent cannot remain silent while anti-African violence evolves into organised intimidation,” he said.

He also called for enhanced economic cooperation and youth employment initiatives to address socio-economic conditions that often contribute to xenophobic mobilisation.

Concluding his remarks, Mr Dafeamekpor invoked the legacy of Africa’s liberation heroes and urged leaders to uphold their vision of unity.

“Africa cannot preach unity in Addis Ababa while Africans bleed in African streets,” he said.

“Future generations will ask whether Africa stood together when hatred rose within our own borders. Let our answer be courage over fear, unity over division, and justice over silence.”

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