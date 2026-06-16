Dafeamekpor condemns Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, calls for continental action

Audio By Carbonatix
Majority Chief Whip and South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has strongly condemned the recent wave of xenophobic violence targeting African migrants in South Africa, describing the situation as a dangerous threat to African unity and human dignity.
Addressing the Pan African Parliament, Mr Dafeamekpor said recent incidents in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal were evidence of what he called the “gradual normalization of organised hostility” against foreign nationals.
He noted that reports and viral videos showed groups of individuals stopping migrants in public spaces, demanding identity documents, intimidating traders, and forcing foreign-owned businesses to close.
“What we are witnessing is not an isolated disturbance. It is not a misunderstanding between communities. It is not ordinary social frustration. What we are witnessing is the gradual normalization of organised hostility against African migrants and foreign nationals under the dangerous disguise of ‘clean-up operations,’ ‘citizen enforcement,’ and ‘community protection,’” he stated.
The MP expressed concern over reports that a Ghanaian resident in South Africa had been confronted and told to “fix his own country,” stressing that such conduct was unlawful and inconsistent with African values.
According to him, no private citizen has the authority to enforce immigration laws or determine who belongs within the African continent.
“This is unacceptable. It is unlawful. And above all, it is profoundly unAfrican,” Mr Dafeamekpor declared, adding, “No private citizen has the legal authority to become an immigration officer. No mob has the constitutional right to decide who belongs in Africa.”
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