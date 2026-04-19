Deputy Chief of Staff reaffirms Mahama’s commitment to ‘Resetting Ghana Agenda’

Stan Xoese Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency in-charge of Operations, has reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to the “Resetting Ghana Agenda” for the benefit of the citizenry.

The “Resetting Ghana Agenda”, is a strategic national policy aimed at restoring economic stability, fighting corruption, and strengthening public institutions.

It centers on rebuilding public trust, fostering inclusive growth, and implementing a $10 billion “Big Push” infrastructure to fix structural economic issues.

Mr Dogbe made the remarks on Friday at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority’s (GEPA) launch of the 2025 Non-Traditional Exports (NTE) Statistics, in Accra.

“Today’s event was more than a routine dissemination of data. For me, it was a celebration of resilience, a validation of strategic foresight, and a testament to the “can-do” spirit of the Ghanaian entrepreneur,” he said.

He added: “Congratulations to the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the leadership and staff of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and its allied agencies. Your coordination and commitment to providing the necessary institutional support have been exemplary.”

Mr Dogbe furthermore saluted the nation’s exporters, saying, “You are the frontline soldiers in the battle for economic stability.

“Despite global supply chain fluctuations and domestic pressures, your ingenuity has delivered the positive 2025 growth figures.”

He said that the NTE sector’s impressive 2025 performance was a direct result of your hard work.

The GEPA NTE 2025 report indicated that in 2025, Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports (NTE) recorded an impressive performance, with total earnings rising to $5.01 billion, up from $3.83 billion in 2024. This represents a significant 30.7 per cent growth, reflecting the early impact of the Accelerated Export Development Programme and demonstrating the continued resilience and expanding contribution of the NTE sector to Ghana’s export economy.

Mr Dogbe said when President Mahama introduced the Accelerated Export Development Programme (AEDP), the vision was clear: to move Ghana away from colonial-era dependence on raw materials such as gold, cocoa, and oil and to transform us into a diversified, export-led economy.

He said the 2025 statistics should serve as strong validation of the president’s export (AEDP) agenda.

He added that the growth in processed and semi-processed goods, the expansion of the nation’s horticultural footprint, and the surge in industrial arts and crafts exports were not accidental.

He said they were the direct fruits of the President’s vision to aggressively promote value addition and to explore new markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and beyond.

Mr Dogbe noted that these figures prove that when they provide the right incentives, reduce the cost of doing business, and support local industries in meeting international standards, Ghana could compete and win on the global stage.

He said the performance of the NTE sector in 2025 was the engine room of the nation’s broader national strategy.

“By increasing our NTE earnings, we are stabilising the Ghana Cedi through higher foreign-exchange inflows, creating sustainable jobs for our youth across the processing and manufacturing value chains, and ensuring that ‘Made in Ghana’ is no longer just a slogan but a globally recognised mark of quality.”

He said the 2025 NTE statistics confirm that we are on the right track as a government, a country, and an export authority.

He noted that the link between these positive statistics and the President’s Accelerated Export Agenda is undeniable.

“As we celebrate these figures, I want to remind you that President Mahama remains unshakably committed to resetting the Ghanaian economy for the benefit of every citizen,” Mr Dogbe said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.