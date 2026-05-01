Dorcas Affo-Toffey leads delegation to China on transport modernisation drive

Dorcas Affo-Toffey has led a high-level delegation to China as part of government efforts to modernise Ghana’s public transport system and expand the national fleet with advanced, environmentally friendly vehicles.

The Deputy Transport Minister, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Jomoro, visited the industrial city of Shiyan alongside officials from the Ministry of Transport and Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL).

During the visit, the delegation toured Xiangyang Tenglong Automobile Co., Ltd, a major automobile manufacturing firm known for producing new energy buses and intelligent transport systems.

Speaking during the engagement, Madam Affo-Toffey said the trip forms part of a broader government agenda to improve public transportation in Ghana through strategic international partnerships.

“This engagement is to explore opportunities for acquiring modern buses and building technical partnerships that will help improve efficiency, safety, and reliability in Ghana’s transport sector,” she noted.

The delegation also included MMTL Managing Director Kale Cesar Esq. and his deputy Haroun Apaw-Wiredu, as well as other officials from the ministry and the state transport company.

Officials were taken through the company’s production processes, including stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly, supported by advanced equipment and automated systems.

The visit further allowed the Ghanaian team to inspect Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) smart electric buses in Suzhou, which are designed for high-capacity urban transport and reduced emissions.

The government is seeking to assess the suitability of such vehicles for Ghana’s road infrastructure and operational conditions, as part of ongoing efforts to improve urban mobility and reduce pressure on existing transport systems.

Ghana’s public transport sector, particularly state-owned MMTL, has in recent years faced challenges including an ageing fleet, operational inefficiencies, and growing demand in major cities.

The visit is therefore expected to inform future procurement decisions and technical collaborations aimed at delivering a more efficient and modern public transport system.

The Ministry of Transport has indicated that strengthening partnerships with global manufacturers remains key to achieving long-term improvements in the sector.

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