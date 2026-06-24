Dr Francis Adomako urges greater recognition for NPP elders, eyes Ashanti Regional Secretary role

The Ashanti Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Francis Adomako, has called for stronger recognition and inclusion of the party’s Council of Elders and founding members, arguing that their contribution remains critical to the NPP’s political fortunes.

He said acknowledging the role of party elders would foster unity and strengthen the party’s chances of returning to power in the 2028 general elections.

Speaking after hosting members of the Ashanti Regional Council of Elders to a Father’s Day lunch in Kumasi, Dr Adomako said the party’s historical foundations must be respected in order to secure electoral success.

“The party is being built upon the Council of Elders and Founding Members. Without recognising, acknowledging, and involving them in the party’s activities, it will be difficult for us to come back to power,” he said.

He urged aggrieved members within the party to set aside past disagreements and support efforts aimed at rebuilding unity across all levels of the NPP.

Dr Adomako further assured that the current regional leadership would ensure elders are treated with respect and given a stronger advisory role going forward.

The event, held at the Kumasi residence of the late NPP stalwart Akenten Appiah-Menka, brought together senior party figures and regional executives, with the elders presented with hampers and cash gifts as part of the occasion.

Beyond the commemorative gathering, Dr Adomako used the platform to officially declare his intention to contest the upcoming NPP Ashanti Regional Executive elections for the position of Regional Secretary.

He argued that after serving two terms as Regional Organiser, he had gained sufficient experience to take on a more central administrative role within the party structure.

“I sincerely believe it is time for me to assume a more central position where I can administer the party and guide its restructuring efforts,” he said.

He added that the role would place him in a better position to help rebuild the party’s grassroots structures and support efforts to reclaim parliamentary seats lost in the Ashanti Region.

“This will ensure we are in the best possible shape to recapture the parliamentary seats we lost in Ashanti and ultimately propel the NPP to victory in the 2028 national elections,” he stated.

The Ashanti Regional Council of Elders has, however, expressed satisfaction with Dr Adomako’s engagement, with its Secretary, Victor Owusu, commending him for maintaining strong relations with senior party figures.

The Council said it remains hopeful that improved collaboration between executives and elders will help the party recover lost ground and strengthen its electoral base in the region.

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