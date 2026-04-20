Dr. K.B. Tandoh leads NPP reorganisation in Asunafo North with office equipment and refurbishment

Former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, has officially handed over a refurbished constituency office to party executives in Asunafo North.

The move, described by local leaders as timely and transformative, is part of a broader internal reorganisation aimed at healing wounds from the 2024 elections and strengthening the party’s grassroots structures to recapture power in 2028.

The space has been decorated with portraits and biographies of past NPP presidents of the country to honour the party’s legacy.

The mission and vision statements of the NPP are also displayed to remind executives and visitors of the party’s core objectives.

Dr. Tandoh donated a public address (PA) system and modern furniture to enhance administrative efficiency and fully settled a two-year rent advance for the current premises, ensuring the party has a stable base while it transitions toward permanent ownership.

Addressing a gathering of regional, constituency, and polling station executives on Saturday in Goaso, Dr. Tandoh revealed that laptops and television sets will be donated to the office later.

He announced that plans were far advanced to secure a plot of land for the construction of a permanent, party-owned office in the Asunafo North constituency.

"NPP remains the best party for development in freedom for Ghana. When we are in power, Ghana prospers. When we lose power, the growth of the nation lags. We must project the party to become more attractive for others to join us," Dr. Tandoh said.

Reflecting on the 2024 election outcomes, Dr. Tandoh emphasised that victory in 2028 depends entirely on unity, love, and mutual respect.

He urged members to forgive any "stepping of toes" that occurred during the party’s eight years in power and to focus on the common goal of returning to government.

The Asunafo North Constituency Secretary, Patrick Azumah, expressed his gratitude, noting that a serene and professional atmosphere is essential for effective political work.

Adding to this, the Deputy Regional Secretary for Ahafo, Kofi Owusu Akoto, thanked Dr. Tandoh for his unwavering support, noting that such individual contributions are vital for an opposition party looking to complement its human resources with the necessary tools to win.

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