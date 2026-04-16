ECG announces planned maintenance for April 16: See full list of affected areas

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works across four regional districts on Thursday, April 16, 2026, resulting in temporary power outages in several communities within the Central, Accra West, Tema, and Accra East regions.
The maintenance exercises, scheduled to take place between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm or 5:00 pm, depending on the location, are part of ECG's ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and enhance the reliability of power supply to customers.
In the Central Region, ECG will undertake maintenance from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting Saltpond Zongo, Kurankyekrom, Otsir, Anomabo, and surrounding communities. A separate maintenance exercise in the same region will also affect Ataabadze, Bronyibima, Sanka, Tetelim, Yesunkwa, Essaman, Mpeasem, the Nduom Stadium area, and its surrounding areas.
In the Accra West Region, the power distributor will carry out maintenance from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, impacting Dome CFC Estates, Gbawe Bulemin, Gonse, Joma Agbozome, Darkuman Kokompe, and surrounding areas.
The Tema Region will experience an outage from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting Lashibi, Community 19 Annex, Klagon, Underbridge, and surrounding areas.
In the Accra East Region, maintenance will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting parts of Nmaidzor, School Junction, and surrounding areas.
ECG has apologised to customers for the inconvenience that will arise from the exercises.
"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," the company stated in each of the public notices issued ahead of the planned works.
The company advises affected customers to make alternative arrangements for power supply during the specified hours.
Latest Stories
-
Men must learn to accept wives who earn more – Uncle Ebo Whyte
30 seconds
-
Meghan says she was ‘most trolled person in the world’
4 minutes
-
Wave of Russian drone and missile attacks kill at least 16 in Ukraine
5 minutes
-
Roverman Productions wins “Best Stage Design” at TheatreMania Africa Awards
6 minutes
-
Cool Hand Luke actress Joy Harmon dies aged 87
8 minutes
-
Wanted activist arrested in South Africa over support for Benin coup plot
8 minutes
-
Cassona Global donates advanced CT scanner to DIMER Health Services in Ashanti Region
9 minutes
-
Over 7,000 displaced in Nawuhugu/Kolick conflict in Gushegu district
9 minutes
-
Experts push for consumer-led healthcare reforms at inaugural Consumer Health Week
15 minutes
-
When time fails journalism: The quiet cost of delayed events in Ghana
15 minutes