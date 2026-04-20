ECG boss apologises over persistent power outages, assures swift action

ECG MD Kwame Kpekpena

The Acting Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Kwame Kpekpena, has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians over recent intermittent power supply disruptions that have affected households and businesses across the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, April 20, he acknowledged the frustration caused by persistent power fluctuations, which in some instances have resulted in disruptions to economic activities and damage to property.

“To every Ghanaian customer who has endured inconvenient and prolonged power outages, we sincerely apologise. We want you to know that we have heard your voice, and that addressing the reliability challenges is our singular operational priority,” he stated.

Mr Kpekpena assured the public that ECG is taking urgent steps to address the situation and restore stability to the distribution network. He noted that the company has developed a structured plan aimed at improving system reliability and reducing outages.

He also admitted that ECG’s communication and response mechanisms have not been satisfactory, describing the lapses as unacceptable.

“We also acknowledge that, in some instances, our communication and response times have fallen short of expectations. This is not acceptable. We have taken deliberate steps to address these gaps, including improving operational performance, response times, and customer engagement,” he said.

According to him, the ongoing challenges are partly due to years of underinvestment in the power distribution system, which has contributed to pockets of outages and low voltage in some areas.

“The challenges we face are real and complex, and in some cases stem from years of underinvestment. But we are not standing still. We have a plan, we have a schedule, and we are committing all our resources to execute it,” he added.

He further assured that ECG remains committed to transparency and will continue to update the public on progress as interventions are rolled out to improve power supply reliability nationwide

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