ECG inspects four major system upgrade projects in Kumasi

Kwame Kpekpena, the Acting Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has visited four major system upgrade projects in Kumasi to inspect progress.

The projects, initiated by the ECG to improve the quality supply of power to the Ashanti Region, included three sub-transmission lines.

These comprise upgrading sub-transmission lines from Boadi to Kaase to Ridge Substation, and constructing a new sub-transmission line from Airport roundabout to Anwomaso Substation.

Also, an upgrade of a sub-transmission line from Neoplan to Barekese and the rehabilitation of the existing Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at the Ridge Substation in Kumasi.

The system upgrade project is a proactive step by the ECG to ensure that power transmission systems in the region are in good condition to meet current and future growing electricity demand.

The projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Mr Kpekpena was accompanied by members of the management team from Accra and the Ashanti Region, as well as selected journalists.

He said one of the reasons for implementing the project was to reduce constraints on transformer capacity and some links.

“We have constraints in transformer capacity and some of the links. So, we are not able to push the power we take from the transmission grid into the distribution network and our communities,” he explained.

The upgrade is to ensure the safe and easy distribution of quality power from the transmission grid, the Acting Manager emphasised.

He noted that the existing sub-transmission line from Boadi to Kaase to the Ridge Substation was being upgraded from 265 square millimetres (sq.mm) to 400 sqmm All Aluminium Conductor (AAC) at a cost of about USD 6.8 million.

He also disclosed that about USD10.5 million was being invested in the construction of a new sub-transmission line from the Airport roundabout to the Anwomaso Substation.

Also, about USD400,000 per kilometre was being invested into the construction of about 16km sub-transmission line from Neoplan to Barekese.

Mr Kpekpena stated that the costs of constructing the sub-transmission lines could change due to unexpected activities, such as theft.

“Some of the underground cables, which were upgraded at Emmina, have been stolen by unknown individuals. This will negatively affect the cost of the project,” he said.

Mr Kpekpena noted that the sub-transmission line being constructed from Neoplan to Barekese was primarily to ensure a constant, safe, and reliable power supply to the Barekese Dam site and other industries along that stretch.

A constant energy supply to the Barekese Dam would ensure the provision of good, treated water to citizens in the region.

Mr Kpekpena disclosed that, in addition to upgrading transmission systems, ECG was currently installing 65 new distribution lines (transformers) in the Ashanti Region.

He said by the end of the year, the company was expected to have installed about 300 to 400 distribution lines to complement the upgrade of the transmission lines.

Mr Kpekpena assured citizens and their customers that the completion of the projects would improve the quality of power supply and minimise power outages in the region.

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