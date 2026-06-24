ECOWAS Court dismisses ex-Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s suit against Ghana

Removed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has dismissed all seven claims filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo against the Republic of Ghana, according to Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai.

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice had previously dealt with preliminary objections and procedural applications in the case, which stemmed from the former Chief Justice’s challenge to her suspension and removal from office, which she alleges violated her rights under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Dr Srem-Sai, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 24, disclosed that the regional court also declined to award the US$10 million in damages sought by the former Chief Justice. According to him, the court found no basis for compensation after concluding that Ghana had not infringed any of the rights cited in the application.

Quoting the court's decision, the Deputy Attorney-General stated that, “in light of the Court’s conclusions that Ghana has not violated any of the Applicant’s rights under the African Charter as alleged, the Court makes no decision on reparations.”

The ruling effectively brings an end to the claims pursued by Justice Torkornoo before the ECOWAS Court.

Reacting to the outcome, Dr Srem-Sai commended the legal team that represented the Republic, particularly state attorneys who worked on the case.

He expressed appreciation for what he described as the extensive research and preparation undertaken by the team in defending Ghana’s position before the regional court, saying their efforts contributed significantly to the successful outcome.

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