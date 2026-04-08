Edmond Boateng elected Secretary of Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian diplomat, policy strategist, and entrepreneur Edmond Boateng has been elected Secretary of the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana, marking a significant shift in the leadership of the country’s diplomatic and consular community.
His election is expected to drive renewed focus on institutional efficiency, strategic coordination, and deeper engagement between Ghana and its international partners through the Corps. With nearly three decades of experience in diplomacy, public policy, and international business development, Mr Boateng brings extensive expertise to the role.
He is the Founder of the Evimeria Group and President of the EkB Foundation, organisations known for promoting economic cooperation and community-driven initiatives.
As Secretary, he will oversee the administration of the Secretariat, coordinate the Corps’ activities, supervise programme implementation, and manage official records, while supporting the preparation of annual reports and communications to members.
Speaking after his election, Mr Boateng underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration within the Corps.
“The Honorary Consular Corps remains a vital bridge between Ghana and the international community. My focus will be on improving coordination, communication, and the visibility of the impactful work being undertaken by members across various jurisdictions,” he said.
His appointment comes at a time when Ghana is intensifying its economic diplomacy and expanding bilateral engagements in trade, investment, and academic cooperation. Observers say his leadership is likely to enhance institutional linkages between foreign missions, government agencies, and the private sector.
Mr Boateng’s election has been widely welcomed within diplomatic and business circles, with expectations that he will bring structure, innovation, and renewed energy to the Secretariat, while strengthening Ghana’s position as a hub for diplomacy and international cooperation in West Africa.
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