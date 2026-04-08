Edmond Boateng takes up secretary role at Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
A new chapter has begun within Ghana’s diplomatic and consular space following the election of Edmond Boateng as Secretary of the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana (HCCGH).
His appointment is being viewed as a strategic step toward strengthening the internal operations of the Corps while enhancing its engagement with international partners.
Observers believe his leadership could help reposition the body to play a more active role in Ghana’s growing focus on economic diplomacy and global cooperation.
With nearly 30 years of experience spanning diplomacy, policy development, and international business, Mr Boateng brings a diverse and practical perspective to the role.
Beyond his diplomatic engagements, he is the Founder of the Evimeria Group and President of the EkB Foundation, institutions known for driving initiatives in economic collaboration and community development.
As Secretary, he is expected to lead the administrative coordination of the Corps, ensuring efficient management of its Secretariat and smooth execution of programmes. His responsibilities also include record-keeping, facilitating communication among members, and supporting the preparation of official reports.
Following his election, Mr Boateng underscored the importance of unity and effective communication within the organisation.
He noted that strengthening coordination and increasing awareness of the Corps’ activities would be central to his tenure.
He further emphasised that the Honorary Consular Corps plays an essential role in linking Ghana to the wider international community, particularly at a time when the country is expanding its diplomatic and economic outreach.
His election comes as Ghana continues to deepen partnerships in trade, investment, and academia. Analysts suggest that his blend of experience across public and private sectors places him in a strong position to foster closer collaboration between foreign missions, government agencies, and businesses.
The response to his election has been largely positive, with stakeholders expressing confidence that his leadership will inject fresh ideas, improve organisational efficiency, and strengthen the overall impact of the Corps.
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