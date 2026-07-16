EEZZY Group Foundation donates tractor, pickup, 20 motorcycles for 2026 National Farmers’ Day

Preparations for Ghana’s 42nd National Farmers’ Day Celebration received another significant boost as the EEZZY Group Foundation announced the donation of a brand-new Nissan pickup truck, 20 motorcycles, and a brand-new agricultural tractor to support this year’s awards scheme.

The donations, presented at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Accra, underscore the foundation's commitment to supporting Ghanaian farmers and advancing President John Dramani Mahama’s Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku, described the support as one of the largest corporate contributions towards the 2026 National Farmers’ Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised that agriculture remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

“When agriculture goes wrong, nothing else in this country can go right because every Ghanaian depends on food. Our farmers work day and night to ensure food security, yet they deserve greater recognition and support.”

He explained that President John Dramani Mahama is determined to elevate National Farmers’ Day into a truly national celebration that adequately rewards those who feed the nation.

Mr Opoku announced that this year’s National Best Farmer will receive an unprecedented package of prizes, including:

A brand-new Nissan pickup truck, donated by the EEZZY Group Foundation. GH¢1.2 million cash prize. A brand-new agricultural tractor with complete accessories, donated by the EEZZY Group Foundation. Assorted modern farm inputs and equipment.

He also disclosed that the ministry has already received two additional pickup trucks from other corporate partners, bringing the total to three pickup trucks, as well as a 50-seater bus to be awarded to Ghana’s Best Senior High School in Practical Agriculture.

Beyond the flagship prizes, EEZZY Group Foundation also donated 20 brand-new motorcycles to strengthen mobility and operational support for the National Farmers’ Day programme and agricultural activities.

The Foundation’s support is expected to improve logistics while reinforcing national efforts to reward excellence in farming.

The minister revealed that the strong response from the private sector demonstrates growing confidence in the ministry and the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

He encouraged more businesses, institutions, and individuals to support the National Farmers’ Day initiative before the celebrations on December 4.

Mr Opoku assured the public that every donation received would be transferred directly to farmers and award beneficiaries.

“Last year, every single donation reached the farmers. Not one item remained at the Ministry. We shall do the same this year. We are only a conduit to ensure these resources reach the hardworking farmers they are intended for.”

He announced that the National Farmers’ Day Planning Committee, chaired by John Dumelo, will soon publish official bank account details to enable individuals and organisations to contribute, whether publicly or privately.

At the end of the fundraising campaign, the Ministry will publicly account for all cash and in-kind donations received.

The minister expressed profound appreciation to Mohammed Raii and the EEZZY Group Foundation for demonstrating exemplary corporate citizenship through their generous support.

He confirmed that the Foundation’s brand-new tractor, complete with accessories, will further enhance the value of this year’s awards and contribute directly to improving agricultural productivity.

“This is a remarkable contribution that reflects genuine commitment to Ghana’s farmers. We are deeply grateful to EEZZY Group Foundation for partnering with the government to honour those who feed our nation.”

Held under the theme “Our Farmers, Our Food, Our Future,” the 42nd National Farmers’ Day Celebration is shaping up to be the most rewarding in Ghana’s history.

With the combined support of the government, corporate institutions, and the Ghanaian public, the celebration aims not only to recognise outstanding farmers but also to inspire greater investment in agriculture, strengthen food security, and accelerate national economic transformation.

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