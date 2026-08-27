Effective coordination key to fighting galamsey – Zanetor

Environment, Science and Technology Minister-designate, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has identified effective coordination among relevant stakeholders as crucial to tackling illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in Ghana.

Speaking during her vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, 27 August, she said the fight against illegal mining required a coordinated approach involving all responsible institutions and partners.

"I do believe that the easiest way to address it (Galamsey) is to have effective coordination between the ministries, departments and the agencies," she said as an answer to a question on how she would help curb the illegal mining in the country when approved as minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

"All of these activities (galamsey) are happening within our local governance space, and we have the decentralised Environmental Protection Authority and all these agencies at the local level as well. The regular reporting improves transparency, it also helps us to track the extent of interventions that are making an impact," she added.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings pledged to prioritise engagements with the relevant stakeholders if approved by Parliament, with the aim of strengthening coordination and combining efforts to combat the menace.

"To start with, I would want to sit with the relevant ministers of the various ministries that have an interest in the galamsey fight. This will range from the land as well as the local government to ensure that we are page to avoid the silo effect, and so that is what I will start with," she noted.

She said effective coordination would help align the work of the various institutions involved and create a united front against illegal mining and its damaging environmental consequences.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.