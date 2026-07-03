Egypt take historic step with shootout win over Socceroos

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah

Egypt created fresh history in Dallas as they earned their first knockout win at a FIFA World Cup™ finals, beating Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

In their previous match, the Pharaohs had beaten New Zealand to record their first victory on the world stage. Now they are celebrating an Antipodean double after a shootout triumph secured by Hossam Abdelmaguid, after misses by Australia’s Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington.

Egypt had gained an early lead in the game through Emam Ashour but Mohamed Hany’s second-half own goal meant a tight game went all the way to penalties with Hossam Hassan’s men prevailing to set up a Round of 16 tie in Atlanta on 7 July against the winners of the Argentina v Cabo Verde tie.

The Socceroos nearly made the perfect start when Cristian Volpato hit the top of the crossbar with an early long-range strike yet. Instead they were soon trailing as Ashour struck in the second phase of a set-play after 13 minutes.

The midfielder’s own initial strike was charged down but when Karim Hafez crossed the ball back into the box, Ashour stooped to head in at the far post. The 28-year-old had not scored for his country before arriving in North America but now has two World Cup goals.

There was plenty of endeavour from a youthful Australia side but no clearcut chances and the challenge grew for them with a knee injury to full-back Jordan Bos that prompted his half-time replacement by Kai Trewin. That said, they had a let-off straight after the restart when Omar Marmoush raced clear but rolled the ball wide.

Tony Popovic’s team capitalised on that reprieve as their set-piece threat brought an equalising goal, Aiden O’Neill swinging in a free-kick from the left and Hany heading into his own net for his second own goal of the tournament.

Egypt would have won the game at the end of normal time but for a fantastic one-handed save by Patrick Beach to keep out Rami Rabia’s bullet header from a Mohamed Salah cross. Salah, passed fit amid concerns over a hamstring problem, then teed up Haissem Hassan for a shot foiled by a brilliant Souttar block.

Australia coach Popovic sent on substitute goalkeeper Mat Ryan in place of Beach just before the final whistle of extra tie but to no avail as Egypt converted all their kicks - including a nerveless Panenka effort by Salah.

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