Ernest Chemists supports 100 mothers with GH₵200k medical bill intervention

About 100 mothers facing financial difficulties in accessing healthcare are expected to receive relief following a GH₵200,000 intervention by Ernest Chemists Limited aimed at reducing the burden of medical bills across selected health facilities nationwide.

The support, announced as part of activities marking this year’s Mother’s Day celebration, is expected to benefit women receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital, LEKMA Hospital, Tema General Hospital, Maamobi General Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, and the University Hospital in Legon.

The initiative also seeks to improve neonatal healthcare delivery through the donation of baby incubators to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and the Tamale Teaching Hospital to support the care and survival of newborn babies requiring critical attention.

Chief Executive Officer of Ernest Chemists Limited, Adjoa Akyema Sampong, said the intervention reflects the company’s commitment to supporting vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

“This gesture reflects our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve. We believe that when mothers are supported, families and communities become stronger,” she stated.

She noted that easing the financial pressure on mothers and improving healthcare support systems contributes to stronger families and healthier communities.

Ms. Sampong explained that as Ernest Chemists celebrates its 40th anniversary, the company remains dedicated not only to providing quality and affordable healthcare products to Ghanaians, but also to undertaking critical social interventions that improve lives.

As part of its 40th anniversary activities, the company also distributed baby hampers to mothers in maternity wards at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the Children’s Hospital in Kumasi, and the Koforidua Regional Hospital to support post-delivery care.

Receiving the incubator on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Director of Pharmacy, Robert Incoom, described the intervention as significant in supporting healthcare delivery at the facility.

At the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager of Ernest Chemists Limited, Clement Atagra, said the incubator donation was intended to help address critical neonatal care challenges confronting the hospital.

He said the gesture demonstrates the strong relationship between Ernest Chemists and the hospital and expressed optimism that the partnership would continue to grow.

Director of Pharmacy at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Salifu Tiah, commended the company for identifying and responding to one of the hospital’s pressing healthcare needs.

“I must applaud the research team at Ernest Chemists for identifying one of the key challenges confronting the hospital,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the 37 Military Hospital, Richard Naab, said the intervention would significantly reduce the burden on patients receiving treatment at the facility.

Management of the beneficiary hospitals also praised Ernest Chemists Limited for contributing towards improving maternal and neonatal healthcare delivery in the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.