Everybody has failed – Susan Adu-Amankwah blames decades of leadership for recurring floods

The Executive Secretary of the National Interest Movement, Susan Adu-Amankwah, has criticised successive governments over Ghana's recurring flooding crisis, arguing that decades of leadership have failed to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 4, Ms Adu-Amankwah said the persistent flooding witnessed across the country, particularly in Accra, reflects the collective failure of governments dating back to the 1960s.

She stressed that the worsening nature of the floods demonstrates that previous interventions have not addressed the root causes of the disaster.

"Everybody has failed. Leadership since 1960 to now across the board have failed because we are still having these floods and it is escalating and the government has failed us," she said.

She, however, maintained that while responsibility may be shared across successive administrations, the current government has a duty to provide decisive leadership and implement permanent measures to prevent future flooding.

"Somebody, and at this moment we have a government that must take up this matter and say that I am in place right now, I am going to fix it and ensure it doesn't happen again," she added.

Her comments come in the aftermath of the recent torrential rains that triggered widespread flooding across parts of Accra and other communities, submerging homes, businesses and roads, displacing residents and causing extensive damage to public infrastructure.

The disaster has renewed calls for comprehensive flood prevention measures, stronger enforcement of planning regulations and sustained investment in drainage infrastructure to address Ghana's perennial flooding challenge.

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