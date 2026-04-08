Ex-Meta worker investigated for downloading 30,000 private Facebook photos

Audio By Carbonatix
A former Meta employee suspected of downloading around 30,000 private images of Facebook users is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.
The engineer, who lives in London, is believed to have designed a program that allows access to personal pictures on the site while bypassing security checks.
A Meta spokesperson told the BBC the breach was discovered over a year ago, after which the firm said it immediately fired the suspected employee and "referred the matter to law enforcement".
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said a man in his 30s was arrested in November 2025 on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material.
He has since been released on bail and must next report to the police in May, according to the Press Association.
The incident is being investigated by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Cybercrime Unit, after the force received a referral from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US.
Meta added that it had notified the Facebook users whose images had been downloaded and had since upgraded its security systems.
The breach is the latest security issue to emerge from the Facebook parent company.
In November 2022, it was fined €265m (£228m) by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for a breach that led to the publication of the personal details of hundreds of millions of Facebook users.
Meanwhile, in September 2024, the DPC found Meta to have inadvertently stored certain passwords of social media users on its internal systems without encryption, and fined it €91m (£75m).
The company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has also faced recent legal battles over the addictive design of its apps.
In March, jurors in California found both Meta and the owner of YouTube, Google, had intentionally built addictive social media platforms that harmed the mental health of a young woman.
The woman, known as Kaley, was awarded $6m (£4.5m) in damages.
Meta and Google said they disagreed with the verdict and intended to appeal.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
8 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
9 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
21 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
26 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
26 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
27 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
28 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
30 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
35 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
36 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
36 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
36 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
42 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
48 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
55 minutes