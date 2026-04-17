FIFA World Cup 2026: SuperSport to televise all 104 matches

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SuperSport, a subsidiary of MultiChoice Group, a CANAL+ company, is proud to announce that Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster is bringing the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup 2026™ live to English and Portuguese-speaking African countries.
For the first time, the tournament will be available in full to DStv subscribers from DStv Access through to DStv Premium, including all 104 live matches, highlights and repeats, making the FIFA World Cup 2026™ the most accessible World Cup ever for MultiChoice Group customers.
The tournament, which sees the expansion to 48 nations from 32, will begin in Mexico City on 11 June 2026 and run until the final in New Jersey on 19 July 2026. The expansion of the tournament makes it the longest-running FIFA World Cup tournament in the event’s history, with the largest number of matches to enjoy. Viewers are poised to enjoy the most exciting FIFA World Cup ever staged.
To demonstrate the sheer enormity of the tournament to our African viewers and customers, DStv partnered with Hollywood star Idris Elba – son of Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean parents – who revealed on Wednesday that all 104 matches would be live on DStv and GOtv.
African History
Africa will send its biggest-ever contingent to the Americas, with 10 countries coming out of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup Qualification.
The 10 African countries that will no doubt add colour, flavour and the unique African drum beat to the global spectacle taking place in North America are Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
To match this historic occasion, SuperSport will bring an exciting line-up of new magazine shows with fresh faces as well as masterclasses with football experts from across the continent and the world.
Rendani Ramovha, CANAL+ Director for Content, Sports, in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa said: “We are thrilled to announce that our subscribers in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa will get to witness yet another historic FIFA World Cup on Your World of Champions, SuperSport.
“With Africa sending its biggest-ever contingent to Mexico, Canada and the USA, we are proud to bring Africans the biggest global sports showpiece in the SuperSport quality that they have become accustomed to. As this is the most eagerly anticipated FIFA World Cup from an African perspective since 2010, we are excited that more people will be able to watch the action through a DStv Access subscription package.
“We are also looking forward to bringing our subscribers special broadcast features tailored to unique cultures and some local African languages.”
Broadcast Countries (Where the FIFA World Cup will be available on SuperSport, alphabetical order):
Angola
Botswana
Cape Verde
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea Bissau
Kenya
Lesotho
Liberia
Malawi
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Nigeria
Rwanda
Sao Tome & Principe
Sierra Leone
South Africa
Tanzania
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
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