Fire destroys tutor’s office at Ho Nursing Training College

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak at the Ho Nursing Training College in the Volta Region has destroyed property within the Tutor’s Office, despite a swift intervention by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), which prevented the blaze from spreading to other parts of the building.
According to a post shared on Facebook, the incident occurred on Sunday, 28th June 2026, when the GNFS received a distress call and promptly deployed firefighters to the scene.
Fire crews arrived within minutes and succeeded in bringing the fire under control, averting what officials say could have escalated into a far more extensive institutional disaster.
Although the rapid response contained the fire to a single office, the Tutor’s Office suffered significant destruction.
The blaze consumed office furniture, electrical appliances, books, and various teaching and administrative materials essential to the daily functioning of the facility.
By the time firefighters fully extinguished the flames, the office had been extensively gutted, leaving behind charred remains of equipment and documentation.
Despite the intensity of the fire, authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were recorded. The absence of casualties has been described as a major relief, especially given the potential risks associated with fires occurring within educational institutions where staff and students could be exposed.
The GNFS noted that its crews acted swiftly to ensure that adjoining offices and other sections of the building were protected from the flames, thereby limiting the incident to a contained area.
The Ghana National Fire Service commended the professionalism and efficiency of the firefighters who responded to the emergency, describing their conduct as instrumental in preventing further destruction.
Following the incident, the GNFS has renewed its call for institutions across the country to strengthen fire safety systems.
The Service urged management of schools, hospitals, and public offices to prioritise the installation of fire protection equipment and ensure its regular maintenance.
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