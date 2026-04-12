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Fire erupts at Madina Ritz Junction, destroys multiple wooden structures and containers

Source: Emmauel Tetteh  
  12 April 2026 6:34pm
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A fire has broken out at Madina Ritz Junction, consuming several wooden structures and containers used for domestic and commercial purposes, the Ghana Fire Service has reported.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), personnel from the Madina, Adenta, and Legon Fire Stations were deployed to the scene, actively battle the blaze.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, and no injuries have been reported at this stage.

The Ghana Fire Service has urged residents and business owners in the area to stay clear of the affected site to allow firefighters to operate safely and prevent further escalation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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