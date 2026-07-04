Flood-related death toll could rise amid possible disease outbreak — Susan Adu-Amankwah warns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the National Interest Movement, Susan Adu-Amankwah, has warned that the death toll from the recent floods could rise in the event of a possible outbreak of diseases in affected communities.
At least 34 people have died, while hundreds have been displaced following the devastating floods that swept through parts of the country, especially the national capital, Accra, on June 29.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, July 4, Ms Adu-Amankwah expressed concern that stagnant water and poor sanitation conditions left in the wake of the disaster could create fertile ground for disease outbreaks and further loss of life if urgent public health measures are not implemented.
"I tell you, these are not the only lives that would be lost. Going on, we are in a public health crisis and more lives would be lost than we will put to malaria, cholera, we will put to typhoid, and it is the cause of the floods," she said.
She stressed that authorities must take decisive action to address the underlying causes of the recurring floods, insisting that “the right thing must be done” to safeguard lives and prevent further loss.
READ ALSO: Livestream: Newsfile discusses Accra floods and the dismissal of Justice Torkonoo’s case
Ms Adu-Amankwah also called for sustained interventions beyond emergency relief efforts to deliver long-term solutions to the country’s persistent flooding challenges.
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