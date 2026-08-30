Former Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Adam passes on

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Choggu/Tishigu Member of Parliament and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Ibrahim Adam, has reportedly passed away.
Ibrahim Adam was an animal scientist and veteran politician who served as Agriculture Secretary and later Minister for Food and Agriculture under the administration of former President Jerry John Rawlings.
He represented the Choggu/Tishigu Constituency in Parliament from 1997 to 2001.
Beyond his ministerial and parliamentary service, he also served as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank.
His passing marks the loss of a longstanding figure in Ghana’s political and agricultural sectors.
Further details regarding his death are yet to be officially announced.
Meanwhile, tributes are already pouring in over the news.
Latest Stories
-
WAFU B WCLQ: Ampem Darkoa Ladies come from behind to beat Edo Queens
5 minutes
-
Photos: National Youth Authority Festival
16 minutes
-
Bawumia commissions St Jude’s Catholic Church he funded to completion at Weija
31 minutes
-
Government defends new beer exercise rates; sliding scale has not been abolished
31 minutes
-
Bolgatanga Assembly denies blanket ban on events beyond 8pm
44 minutes
-
Photos: Ghana Immigration Service removes 1,055 street beggars from Accra, Kumasi streets
46 minutes
-
‘He always comes to our aid’ – Fr. Campbell recounts Bawumia’s support for Church, poor
56 minutes
-
Remittances drop marginally year-on-year to US$3.65bn in half-year 2026
1 hour
-
T-bills: Government exceeds target by 139%, interest rates tumble
1 hour
-
Why Chelsea need more than a new goalkeeper to be title challengers
1 hour
-
Outlook of Ghana’s external sector remains positive for second-half of 2026 – BoG
1 hour
-
Prisoners freed early are returning to jail at rapid rate, governors tell BBC
1 hour
-
Two charged after €2.3 million worth of drugs seized in Dublin
2 hours
-
Head teacher evacuated 900 children minutes before Nepal floods hit school
2 hours
-
Chelsea beat Brithon in seven-goal thriller to maintain perfect start
2 hours