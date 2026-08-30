Former Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Adam passes on

Former Choggu/Tishigu Member of Parliament and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Ibrahim Adam, has reportedly passed away.

Ibrahim Adam was an animal scientist and veteran politician who served as Agriculture Secretary and later Minister for Food and Agriculture under the administration of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He represented the Choggu/Tishigu Constituency in Parliament from 1997 to 2001.

Beyond his ministerial and parliamentary service, he also served as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank.

His passing marks the loss of a longstanding figure in Ghana’s political and agricultural sectors.

Further details regarding his death are yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, tributes are already pouring in over the news.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.