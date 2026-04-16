Fuel price intervention ‘not a subsidy’ but gov’t taking a hit to protect consumers – Richmond Rockson

Audio By Carbonatix
The Communications Spokesperson for the Energy Ministry, Richmond Rockson, has clarified that the government’s recent fuel price intervention should not be misconstrued as a subsidy, but rather a deliberate move to shield consumers from rising costs.
Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express programme on Wednesday, April 15, Mr Rockson explained that the policy reflects a direct financial sacrifice by government in response to global market pressures.
“This is not a subsidy because some people are wondering when the government is going to bring in some revenue measures or cash from somewhere to make up the amounts absorbed to pay the OMCs but this isn't a subsidy,” he said.
He emphasised that the decision is intended to cushion Ghanaians from the impact of increasing fuel prices driven by volatility on the international petroleum market.
“It is a hit that the government has taken to protect the consumer,” he added.
The intervention follows the government’s announcement that, effective April 16, 2026, it will absorb GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol as part of measures to ease the burden on households, transport operators, and businesses.
In a statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the move was described as a temporary relief approved by Cabinet to stabilise prices and support economic activity.
The measure is expected to last for one month, during which authorities will monitor global oil price trends and determine whether further action is necessary.
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