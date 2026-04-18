Fuel relief unsustainable; Ghana must build long-term energy resilience — Kofi Bentil

Audio By Carbonatix
Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has stressed that while government efforts to cushion citizens against rising fuel prices are necessary, they cannot be maintained indefinitely without deeper structural reforms.
The government, from April 16, 2026, absorbed GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol to cushion consumers against rising fuel prices driven by volatility on the international market.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Bentil explained that Ghana’s vulnerability to fuel price shocks is rooted in decades of dependence on global oil markets, particularly developments in the Middle East.
“It is the necessary thing for governments to seek to relieve citizens when situations like these occur. But this cannot be sustained.”
He traced the challenge back to the 1970s oil crisis, noting that since then, the global economy has largely been at the mercy of geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions.
However, Mr Bentil pointed out that Ghana’s circumstances have improved significantly, with the country now producing its own crude oil and operating a refinery—developments that present an opportunity to reduce reliance on external markets.
He further highlighted the strategic advantage of regional infrastructure such as the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, which he described as a potential partner in building a more stable and resilient fuel supply system in West Africa.
“What some countries have done is to find ways to partially insulate themselves from these global shocks. Ghana can do the same,” he noted.
Mr Bentil stressed the need for medium to long-term planning focused on strengthening local refining capacity, improving supply chains, and leveraging regional partnerships.
“This relief is important, but it is not sustainable. What we need is deliberate planning to move beyond the constant shocks tied to Middle East developments,” he added.
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