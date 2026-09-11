GCB staff donate maternity equipment to Ketu South Municipal Hospital

Employees of GCB Bank PLC have donated drip stands, patient bedside lockers, episiotomy and delivery sets, bedsheets and delivery beds to the maternity ward of the Ketu South Municipal Hospital in Aflao.

The donation was made by employees of the bank’s Keta, Aflao and Dzodze branches as part of GCB’s 2026 Staff Community Impact Programme (SCIP).

The employees identified the maternity ward as an area requiring additional equipment after visiting the facility and engaging the ward-in-charge about challenges affecting its operations.

The team subsequently provided equipment and supplies identified during the assessment for use in the ward.

The maternity ward attends to approximately 250 to 270 women each month.

The donated items include delivery beds, drip stands, bedside lockers, episiotomy and delivery sets, and bedsheets.

More than 4,500 GCB employees are participating in the bank’s nationwide SCIP initiative, with 95 groups undertaking 95 community projects across Ghana between August and September 2026.

The projects cover areas including healthcare, education, water and sanitation, social protection, environmental sustainability, youth development, community safety and infrastructure.

Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer of GCB Bank, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, said the programme was intended to enable employees to respond to needs identified in their communities.

“Our approach to CSR is rooted in listening to communities and responding to needs that can affect people’s everyday lives. When our employees are directly involved in identifying those needs and finding ways to address them, social impact becomes more connected to the people we serve.”

Stephen Selorm Hotor, Ho Zonal Manager of GCB Bank, who was part of the team, said the employees decided to focus on equipment that could be used by the maternity ward.

“We wanted to focus on equipment that could make a practical difference to the maternity ward. Mothers need to feel comfortable and properly supported when they come to the hospital to give birth, and healthcare workers also need the right equipment to do their jobs effectively.”

The Ketu South Municipal Hospital project is the eighth of 95 SCIP projects being undertaken by GCB employees across the country.

About the Staff Community Impact Programme

The Staff Community Impact Programme (SCIP) is a nationwide employee-led initiative involving more than 4,500 GCB employees organised into 95 groups to undertake 95 community projects across Ghana.

The projects cover healthcare, education, water and sanitation, social protection, environmental sustainability, youth development, community safety and infrastructure, among other areas.

Through the programme, employees contribute financial resources, time and skills to projects identified in their communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.