GCB staff support Kpando Hospital with wheelchairs, stretchers and laptops

Employees of GCB Bank PLC have donated wheelchairs, stretchers and laptops to Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando to support patient care and administrative work.

The donation followed a request from the hospital for equipment to assist with patient movement and day-to-day operations.

The initiative was undertaken by employees of GCB Bank’s Kpando Branch under the bank’s 2026 Staff Community Impact Programme (SCIP), which involves 95 employee groups carrying out community projects across the country.

The wheelchairs and stretchers will be used to move patients within the facility, including those who require assistance between wards and other units.

The laptops are intended to support administrative and other healthcare-related activities.

More than 4,500 GCB employees are participating in the SCIP initiative, with projects being undertaken between August and September 2026 in areas including healthcare, education, water and sanitation, social protection, environmental sustainability, youth development, community safety and infrastructure.

Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer of GCB Bank, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, said the programme enables employees to respond to needs identified by communities and institutions.

“CSR is most useful when it is connected to what people and institutions actually need. Through this programme, our employees are able to listen, understand those needs and contribute in practical ways.”

Stephen Selorm Hotor, Ho Zonal Manager of GCB Bank, who was part of the team that supported the intervention, said the employees focused on equipment that could be used regularly by patients and hospital staff.

“When the hospital brought these equipment needs to our attention, we wanted to focus on items that would be useful to both patients and the healthcare team on a regular basis. Wheelchairs and stretchers can make patient movement easier and safer, while the laptops can support the work that happens behind the scenes to keep the hospital running.”

The Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital project is the ninth of the 95 SCIP projects being undertaken by GCB employees across Ghana.

About the Staff Community Impact Programme

The Staff Community Impact Programme (SCIP) is a nationwide employee initiative under which more than 4,500 GCB employees, organised into 95 groups, are undertaking community projects across Ghana.

The projects cover healthcare, education, water and sanitation, social protection, environmental sustainability, youth development, community safety and infrastructure, among other areas.

Through the programme, employees contribute financial resources, time and skills to projects identified within their communities.

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