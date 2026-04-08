Ghana card cannot be used for financial transactions – NIA debunks false reports

Head of Corporate Affairs Directorate, Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has shot down reports circulating in the media and on social media that the Ghana Card can now be used to perform financial transactions, describing the claims as inaccurate and misleading.

In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs Directorate, Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, the NIA said the Ghana Card has not been activated for any such purpose at this time.

“The Authority states unequivocally that the Ghana Card has not been activated for financial transaction purposes at this time. Members of the public are advised to disregard any such claims and are encouraged to rely only on official communications from the National Identification Authority,” parts of the statement read.

The clarification comes amid growing excitement over the possible integration of the national ID card into Ghana’s banking and payments ecosystem.

The NIA acknowledged that high-level discussions are indeed taking place involving policymakers, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies regarding the potential future use of the Ghana Card for financial transactions. These talks, the Authority explained, are part of broader efforts to deepen digital identity usage and drive financial inclusion across the country.

However, the NIA stressed that those deliberations remain inconclusive as of April 8, 2026, when the statement was issued.

“It is important to state that these deliberations remain inconclusive as of the time of this release,” the statement added.

The NIA assured Ghanaians that any official decision, policy direction, or rollout concerning the use of the Ghana Card for financial transactions will be formally communicated through its verified channels.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity, security, and proper use of the National Identification System.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.