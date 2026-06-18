Ghana facing integrity crisis as corruption becomes everyday culture – Crusaders Against Corruption

Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana (CACG) has called for urgent national action to tackle what it describes as a growing crisis of integrity, warning that corruption is becoming deeply rooted in everyday life and threatening public trust and national development.

Speaking at a public forum on "Restoring Citizens' Trust in the Fight Against Corruption in Ghana: The Role of the Media" held in Accra, the Chairperson of CACG, Bishop Dr Suzanne Maria Nti, said corruption extends beyond high-profile scandals and reflects a wider breakdown of values, leadership and accountability.

She said that Ghana's biggest challenge lies in the acceptance of small, dishonest acts that gradually become normal within society.

"A nation does not lose integrity through one grand scandal. It loses integrity when thousands of small breaches are tolerated year after year," Bishop Nti said.

Using the Broken Windows Theory developed by social scientists James Q. Wilson and George L. Kelling, she explained that ignoring minor acts of misconduct creates an environment where larger forms of corruption flourish.

According to her, corruption often starts with actions that many people consider insignificant, such as a student cheating in an examination, a teacher accepting gifts for preferential treatment, a public official demanding a "token" before performing a lawful duty, a politician distributing money for votes, or a manager overlooking a small fraud.

"When wrongdoing is ignored, society receives a dangerous message: this behaviour is acceptable. Over time, small corruption becomes normal, larger corruption follows, and public trust begins to collapse," she said.

Bishop Nti said Ghana is increasingly facing behaviours that undermine confidence in public institutions and weaken national development.

She identified poor leadership, weak management, lack of competence and meritocracy, vote buying, examination malpractice, abuse of office, nepotism, favouritism, misuse of public resources and declining ethical standards as key concerns.

She warned that failure to punish unethical conduct creates widespread cynicism among citizens.

"When citizens begin to say 'everybody is corrupt', 'nothing will happen', and 'why should I be different?', society enters a dangerous cycle of moral decline," she stated.

The organisation believes that anti-corruption efforts should begin with children rather than waiting until people assume public office.

CACG is calling for stronger ethics and citizenship education in schools, anti-corruption awareness programmes for children and young people, greater parental responsibility and character development as a central goal of education.

"If children learn that success comes through cheating, they may later conclude that contracts are won through bribery and that public office exists for personal gain. The first broken window must be repaired early," Bishop Nti said.

The Chairperson also urged institutions to ensure that appointments and promotions are based on competence, qualifications, integrity and performance instead of political affiliation, tribal considerations or personal connections.

"Poor leadership creates weak systems, and weak systems create corruption," she said.

She further called for stronger performance management systems and clear accountability mechanisms for leaders entrusted with public resources.

Addressing the theme of the forum, Bishop Nti challenged journalists and media organisations to follow corruption cases beyond arrests and allegations.

"The media must help citizens see consequences, not just allegations. The story must not end with an arrest. It must end with accountability," she stressed.

She encouraged journalists to ask whether suspects were charged, convicted, or sanctioned or whether stolen funds were recovered and institutional reforms implemented.

While commending the work of institutions such as CHRAJ, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, EOCO and the Auditor-General, CACG maintained that investigations alone are not enough to restore public confidence.

"Citizens do not regain trust because investigations are announced. Trust is restored when cases are concluded, stolen assets are recovered, sanctions are imposed, and systems are strengthened to prevent future abuse," Bishop Nti said.

The organisation called for a broad national integrity movement involving government, civil society, religious bodies, educational institutions, traditional authorities, the media and ordinary citizens.

Concluding her remarks, Bishop Nti urged Ghanaians to reject corruption in all its forms and help rebuild trust across society.

"Ghana will not defeat corruption only by chasing scandals. We must repair the first broken window. Every small act of dishonesty that is ignored becomes permission for greater corruption tomorrow."

"The future of Ghana depends not only on stronger laws and institutions but also on stronger values. Integrity must become our national culture," she added.

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