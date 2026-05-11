Ghana Medical Trust Fund spends over GH¢4.8m on life-saving treatments nationwide – Adjoa Obuobia

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has disclosed that over GH¢4.8 million has been spent to support persons living with chronic illnesses across the country, covering a wide range of critical medical interventions.
She explained that beneficiaries have received assistance for heart and brain surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and orthopaedic procedures, describing the interventions as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on vulnerable patients in need of specialised care.
"These beneficiaries, drawn from across the country, received support for heart surgery, brain surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and orthopaedic surgeries. Over GH¢4.8 million has been spent on the treatment of these patients so far," she said during the government’s Accountability Series on Monday, May 11.
Ms Darko-Opoku noted that the support has benefited patients aged between six months and 85 years, reflecting the fund’s commitment to reaching both infants and the elderly.
According to her, the interventions were carried out across 11 hospitals nationwide, underscoring the Fund’s expanding collaboration with health facilities to improve access to life-saving treatment.
"Beneficiaries range from a six-month-old baby to 85-year-old persons, treated across 11 hospitals," she added.
She stressed that the initiative remains a critical pillar in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare safety net, particularly for patients who are unable to afford high-cost medical procedures.
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