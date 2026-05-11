Health | National

Ghana Medical Trust Fund spends over GH¢4.8m on life-saving treatments nationwide – Adjoa Obuobia

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  11 May 2026 12:03pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has disclosed that over GH¢4.8 million has been spent to support persons living with chronic illnesses across the country, covering a wide range of critical medical interventions.

She explained that beneficiaries have received assistance for heart and brain surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and orthopaedic procedures, describing the interventions as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on vulnerable patients in need of specialised care.

"These beneficiaries, drawn from across the country, received support for heart surgery, brain surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and orthopaedic surgeries. Over GH¢4.8 million has been spent on the treatment of these patients so far," she said during the government’s Accountability Series on Monday, May 11.

Ms Darko-Opoku noted that the support has benefited patients aged between six months and 85 years, reflecting the fund’s commitment to reaching both infants and the elderly.

According to her, the interventions were carried out across 11 hospitals nationwide, underscoring the Fund’s expanding collaboration with health facilities to improve access to life-saving treatment.

"Beneficiaries range from a six-month-old baby to 85-year-old persons, treated across 11 hospitals," she added.

She stressed that the initiative remains a critical pillar in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare safety net, particularly for patients who are unable to afford high-cost medical procedures.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group