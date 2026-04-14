Ghana Medical Trust Fund strengthens partnerships ahead of rollout

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has intensified efforts to build strategic partnerships across the country ahead of its official rollout, engaging key stakeholders within the health sector to ensure a smooth and effective implementation of its mandate.

In a post shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the Fund disclosed that it has been holding engagements with Regional Directors of Health nationwide to deepen their understanding of its objectives and highlight the critical role they will play in delivering its interventions.

At a high-level meeting held at the Ghana Health Service headquarters, the Director-General, Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, commended the initiative, describing it as a significant step towards improving access to healthcare.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening collaboration between the two institutions to ensure effective coordination.

The Administrator of the Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Opoku-Darko, expressed appreciation for the continued support from the Ghana Health Service, while calling for closer cooperation to deliver critical healthcare services.

She further highlighted ongoing projects, including the construction of cardiology centres in Kumasi, Tamale and Accra, as part of efforts to enhance specialised healthcare delivery nationwide.

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