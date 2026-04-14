Ghana thanks China, Cuba and Gulf states for UN support on slavery resolution

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed Ghana’s appreciation to China, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for their support at the United Nations in backing a landmark resolution on the transatlantic slave trade.

In a social media post on Tuesday, April 14, the Minister noted that the countries voted in favour of the Ghana-led resolution, which described the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity, marking what he described as a significant diplomatic achievement for the country.

He said he had the “pleasure” of receiving envoys from the supporting countries, including China’s new Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Cong Song, and Cuba’s Ambassador, H.E. Julio Enrique Pujol Torres, alongside diplomats from the Gulf states who also participated in the engagement.

The Gulf state representatives included H.E. Dr. Abdulla Murad Sulaiman Al Mandoos of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Khalid Bin Jabor Saif Jasser Al-Mesallam of Qatar, H.E. Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Dakhel of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait’s Chargé d’Affaires Husain Alebrahim.

Mr Ablakwa further reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to a foreign policy of non-alignment, stressing that the country will continue to pursue friendly relations with all nations while avoiding enmity, in line with its long-standing diplomatic tradition.

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