Ghana to export 300 teachers to the Bahamas under new agreement

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that the Bahamas will receive 300 Ghanaian teachers this year.

The announcement follows bilateral negotiations between the minister and the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Philip Edward Davis.

During the meeting, Mr Ablakwa delivered a message of gratitude from President Mahama to the Bahamian Prime Minister for the invitation to engage.

The deployment of the 300 teachers represents the first phase of a new cooperation in education between the two nations.

According to the Foreign Minister, Bahamian authorities chose to expand the agreement to teachers due to the performance of Ghanaian nurses currently working in the country.

"It gives us much pride to highlight that Bahamian authorities are deeply impressed with the excellent work ethic of Ghanaian nurses serving under a similar agreement," Mr Ablakwa said in a post on Facebook on Saturday, July 11.

The initiative is designed to establish a new era of expanded labour mobility between the two nations

Mr Ablakwa stated that the Republic of Ghana and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas share an ancestral bond, with a majority of Bahamians tracing their ancestry and heritage back to Ghana.

The minister indicated that the government will continue to pursue diplomacy aimed at providing direct benefits to Ghanaian citizens.

"We shall continue to actively pursue impactful diplomacy which directly benefits the Ghanaian people. For God and Country."

Ghana has congratulated the Bahamas on the agreement and expects to develop further strategic partnerships between the two nations.

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