Ghana to fully finance vaccines, critical medicines as Global Fund support winds down- Finance Minister

The Government of Ghana is preparing to fully budget for and finance vaccines and critical medicines ahead of the gradual withdrawal of support from the Global Fund by 2029, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has disclosed.



According to the minister, government is taking deliberate steps to ensure that Ghana’s healthcare system remains resilient and sustainable even after external support declines.



Dr. Forson made the remarks during a meeting with the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi, as part of discussions on strengthening Ghana’s health system.



“As support from the Global Fund for vaccines and critical medicines winds down by 2029, we are taking steps to ensure that, beginning January 2030, Ghana fully budgets for and finances these vaccines and essential medicines,” the finance minister stated.



He explained that the government's broader health sector reforms are aimed not only at extending life expectancy but also at improving the quality of life of Ghanaians.



Dr. Forson noted that since 2025, government has implemented major reforms in the health sector, including increasing budgetary releases, uncapping the National Health Insurance Levy, and ensuring that the National Health Insurance Authority receives its full allocations strictly for health-related activities.



He added that government is also increasing investments in the fight against non-communicable diseases through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and the establishment of specialised treatment units across the country.



The finance minister further highlighted the recent launch of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme as part of efforts to expand access to healthcare.



For his part, Dr. Janabi commended Ghana’s progress and stressed that a healthy population remains essential for productivity and economic growth.



He also urged African countries to strengthen local medicine and vaccine production, reduce dependence on imports, and increase investments in tackling non-communicable diseases.

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