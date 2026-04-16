Ghana’s economic reforms yield results as investor confidence rebounds – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining economic recovery and deepening structural reforms following a high-level engagement with international investors.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the minister indicated that discussions centred on Ghana’s economic outlook and the progress of its ongoing reform programme.

He stressed that recent improvements in the economy are not superficial but rather the outcome of deliberate and carefully sequenced policy decisions backed by legal and institutional frameworks.

Dr Forson noted that the government has implemented a series of difficult yet necessary measures to restore fiscal discipline and rebuild credibility.

These include reducing the size of government, enforcing strict commitment controls, and amending the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act to introduce new fiscal rules.

He further highlighted the establishment of key oversight institutions such as the Fiscal Council and the Office of Value for Money, aimed at strengthening accountability and eliminating inefficiencies in public spending.

The reform agenda has also extended to critical sectors of the economy. According to the Minister, statutory funds have been uncapped to better align expenditure with national priorities, while petroleum revenue and mining royalties have been restructured to support infrastructure development.

In addition, significant reforms have been undertaken in tax administration, Value Added Tax (VAT), customs operations, payroll systems, the energy sector, and the cocoa industry.

These interventions, he explained, are beginning to produce tangible results. Ghana’s economic growth has surpassed initial projections, while inflation has shown a steady decline.

The national currency, the cedi, has stabilised, and the country’s external position has improved, with reserve accumulation exceeding programme targets.

Dr Forson also pointed to declining yields as a sign of renewed market confidence, noting that investor sentiment towards Ghana is improving.

He revealed that participants in the engagement expressed strong admiration for the government’s “reset agenda” and acknowledged the progress made in restoring macroeconomic stability and policy credibility.

Despite these gains, the Finance Minister emphasised that the government remains focused on consolidating progress.

He reiterated its commitment to deepening reforms and building a more resilient, inclusive, and growth-orientated economy capable of withstanding future shocks.

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