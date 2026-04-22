Ghana to host Toastmasters District 94 West and Central Africa Leadership Conference, 2026

West and Central Africa leadership conference 2026

Ghana is set to welcome over 500 delegates from across West Africa and the global diaspora as Accra prepares to host the 12th District 94 Toastmasters International Conference, a landmark four-day summit themed "Lead With Purpose, Speak to Impact."

Scheduled from April 29 to May 2, 2026, the conference will open at Destiny Arena, with additional events and programs continuing at selected destinations within Accra. Participants will converge from more than 12 West African nations with guests from Central Africa, Europe and other parts of the diaspora, including Côte d'Ivoire, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Ghana - the proud host nation.

Conceived as a premier platform for leadership development and high-impact communication, the conference will tackle the defining themes of our era; the rise of artificial intelligence, cultural transitions, and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Delegates can expect a rich programme of keynote addresses, leadership masterclasses, speech contests, panel discussions, and strategic networking sessions designed to build and sharpen the communication and leadership capacities of participants across the region.

District Director of District 94, Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Fatou Sakho, captured the spirit of the gathering with characteristic eloquence:

"Accra 2026 will not just be a conference...it will be a convergence of cultures, communication, and courage, where stories meet strategy and purpose meets impact. Ghana is ready. District 94 is ready. And Africa is ready to host the world. Come experience leadership the African way: warm, bold, and transformational."

Conference Chair, Dr Suzy Aku Puplampu, DTM, echoed that sentiment, placing the event in its full historical context:

"Hosting the 12th District 94 Toastmasters International Conference is a prestigious honour for Ghana, and a powerful reflection of the growing impact of Toastmasters across the region. This marks the second time Ghana has hosted the conference in seven years, following the landmark 2018 edition."

Programme Quality Director Ibrahim Sory Keita, DTM added that the experience extends well beyond the conference halls:

"Our goal is to deliver an unforgettable Akwaaba experience for the more than 500 international delegates expected in Accra, while showcasing the warmth and hospitality that Ghana is celebrated for across West Africa."

For pioneering Ghanaian Toastmaster Papa Arkhurst,DTM, the conference carries an even deeper significance:

"Africa is ready to lead with purpose and speak to impact. This is our moment to showcase three powerful forces: the internationally recognised Toastmasters culture of building leaders and communicators; the Akwaaba spirit and Ghanaian warmth that make every guest feel genuinely at home; and a bold expression of African excellence unlike anything the world has seen before."

The programme will culminate in the highly anticipated International Speech Contest and International Evaluation Speech Contest, which will crown the region's finest speakers of the year. Delegates will also enjoy curated cultural experiences, networking events, tourism activities, and a prestigious Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony and Gala Night, celebrating exceptional leadership and public speaking achievement across the district.

The conference will feature keynote addresses and guest participation from distinguished leaders in business and the professions, including Chief Alhassan Andani, Board Chairman of Ecobank Ghana; Lawyer David Dorte of AB & David Africa; Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana; and Kwamina Asomaning, Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana.

The Accra 2026 Toastmasters Conference is poised to be one of the most significant leadership development gatherings on the African continent this year; a rare confluence of purpose, people, and possibility, where emerging and established leaders from across Africa and the world will come to learn, connect, and inspire change.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.