Ghana Youth Federation condemns xenophobic onslaught in South Africa

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  7 May 2026 5:12pm
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The Ghana Youth Federation (GYF) has condemned the recent surge in xenophobic violence in South Africa, describing the attacks on African nationals as a fundamental rupture in the political and ethical fabric of the continent.

In a powerful statement released by its Communications Directorate, the GYF argued that the targeted violence does more than just harm individuals—it actively erodes the foundations of contemporary African cooperation and the long-held ideals of Pan-Africanism.

The GYF acknowledged that the tensions in South Africa are rooted in deep-seated structural issues, including staggering youth unemployment, widening inequality, and limited economic mobility. However, the Federation maintained that attacking fellow Africans is a counterproductive "misdirection of agency" that fails to solve the underlying problems.

“The displacement of frustration onto fellow Africans constitutes a misdirection of agency that ultimately deepens fragmentation while leaving root causes unaddressed,” the statement noted.

Reminding the continent of the historical ties that bind the two nations, the GYF highlighted that the liberation of South Africa from Apartheid was a collective continental achievement. The Federation noted that the sacrifices and material support provided by other African states impose a "normative obligation" on the current generation to uphold fraternity and reciprocity.

To move beyond reactionary nationalism, the GYF is advocating for a shift toward functional integration and intra-African mobility. The Federation called on regional bodies and governments to align their actions with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and existing protocols on the free movement of persons.

The GYF's proposed roadmap for stability includes:

  • Migration Governance: Establishing transparent, rights-based frameworks for movement and repatriation.
  • Inclusive Economics: Implementing policies that address spatial exclusion and provide genuine mobility for young people.
  • Accountability: Urging governments to safeguard lives and property while enforcing the law against perpetrators of violence.

As the demographic core of the continent, young people were urged by the GYF to reject narratives of division and instead lead the charge in shaping a cohesive African identity.

The Federation concluded its statement with a plea for unity, asserting that “Africa’s future will not be secured by walls of suspicion but by bridges of solidarity.”

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