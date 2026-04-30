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Ghanaians should be advised against non-essential travel to South Africa – Minority

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  30 April 2026 4:40pm
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Minority in Parliament has called on the Foreign Affairs Ministry to consider issuing a travel advisory for citizens intending to visit South Africa, citing what they describe as worsening safety concerns affecting Ghanaians living there.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse, the ranking member on parliament's foreign affairs committee argued that it is long overdue for the government to formally caution citizens, especially those without urgent or essential reasons to travel.

His comments follow a series of xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians and other African nationals in South Africa.

According to the Damango MP, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the current situation in South Africa is “quite dire,” with reports suggesting that some foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, are living in fear due to rising insecurity.

“The situation in South Africa is highly volatile. Ghanaians who already live there are living in an environment of fear and threat,” he said.

He added that a formal advisory from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration would help citizens make informed decisions about travel plans.

“If you do not have anything extraordinary or so important to do in South Africa, you are probably better off staying away. I think such a caution will be welcome,” he stated.

Travel advisories are typically issued by governments to inform citizens about potential risks in foreign countries, including security threats, civil unrest, or health emergencies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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