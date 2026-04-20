Ghana’s first female world boxing champion Abigail Quartey seeks new management

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s first female world boxing champion, Abigail Quartey has announced that she is now a free agent and seeking a new manager and promoter to guide the next phase of her career.
The 29-year-old super bantamweight, who made history in November 2024, revealed in a statement that she is currently without representation despite holding a world title.
"Hello everyone, I’m very grateful and delightful to announce to you that I’m a free agent boxer and looking for a manager and a promoter to work with.
“At the moment, I don't have a contract with any management or promotion company. I have dedicated my life to boxing and have big goals in this sport.
“If anyone is interested in working hand to hand with me or would like to know more information about me, please feel free to contact me.”
Quartey etched her name into Ghana’s sporting history by defeating British opponent Sangeeta Birdi to win the Women’s International Boxing Federation (WIBF) super bantamweight title.
JoySports’ Haruna Mubarak details the journey of Abigail in a documentary titled “Abigail Quartey: Her Gloves, Her Glory”.
She became the country’s first female world boxing champion and the 11th world titleholder overall.
However, despite her historic success, Quartey has yet to defend her title since winning the belt.
The title-winning bout was promoted by Alex Ntiamoah, CEO of Box Office Sports Promotions, but Quartey now appears ready to take a new direction as she seeks a team that can match her ambitions.
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