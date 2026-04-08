Ghana’s oil production hits 694 million barrels since 2010 – PIAC report

Richard Ellimah, PIAC Chairman

Ghana has produced a total of 694 million barrels of crude oil since the commencement of commercial production in 2010, according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

The figure was contained in the committee’s 2025 annual report, presented in Accra on Wednesday by the Chairman of PIAC, Richard Ellimah.

The report highlights that the Jubilee Field remains the country’s highest-producing field since operations began, with an average of 63,280 barrels per day with cumulative output of 22.21 million barrels.

It is followed by the TEN field, 15,985 barrels per day, which has produced 5.83 million barrels, and the SGN field, which recorded 9.26 million barrels over the same period.

Production by the three producers, Jubilee, TEN and SGN in the country, presented by Mr Ellimah

According to the report, 2019 marked the peak of Ghana’s oil production, with total output exceeding 71.44 million barrels.

However, PIAC noted that production has been on a downward trajectory since that year, with successive annual declines recorded up to 2025.

Production per year

Mr Ellimah, in his remarks at the launch, underscored the importance of sustained oversight and prudent management of petroleum revenues to ensure that the country derives maximum benefit from its natural resources.

The committee’s report forms part of its statutory mandate to monitor and evaluate the management and use of petroleum revenues, as well as to promote transparency and accountability in the sector.

The declining production trend, the report suggests, calls for renewed strategic focus to stabilise output and safeguard long-term economic gains from Ghana’s oil resources.

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