Ghana’s online passport application platform restored after technical disruption

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Ghana’s online passport application platform is operational again following the resolution of technical problems that disrupted access to the service.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, the Ministry said its technical team, working with the National Signals Bureau, had restored the website.
“As an update, the Ministry is pleased to inform the public that our website, passport.mfa.gov.gh, is back up and running,” the statement said.
“Our technical team and the National Signals Bureau have resolved the technical issues.”
The Ministry said applicants could now log on to passport.mfa.gov.gh to access passport-related services.
It also expressed appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding during the disruption.
The announcement is expected to provide relief to applicants who were unable to access the platform while the technical challenges persisted.
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