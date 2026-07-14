U.S. Embassy to suspend most routine consular services for two weeks

The United States Embassy in Accra will temporarily suspend most routine consular services from July 20 to July 31, 2026, to undertake scheduled maintenance work at its facilities.

The US Embassy said normal consular operations are expected to resume on Monday, August 3, 2026, and advised members of the public to adjust their travel and documentation plans accordingly.

In a public notice on Tuesday, July 14, the US Embassy explained that the temporary suspension would affect most non-emergency consular services during the maintenance period.

Among the services to be suspended are walk-in notarial services and Consular Reports of Death Abroad, which will not be available until normal operations resume.

Despite the temporary interruption, the US Embassy indicated that some essential services would continue.

It said applicants who have already been notified by email that their U.S. passport or Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) is ready for collection would still be able to pick up their documents on Thursdays between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The US Embassy also announced that adult passport renewal applications submitted through its drop-box service would continue to be processed throughout the maintenance period. Applicants have been advised to follow the relevant instructions available on the Embassy's official website.

In addition, emergency assistance for U.S. citizens in Ghana will remain available. The Embassy said Americans requiring urgent consular support should contact the duty officer through its emergency telephone line.

The mission further encouraged the public to monitor its website for updates regarding the restoration of full services and any additional operational changes.

The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Accra provides a wide range of services to both U.S. citizens and visa applicants, including passport issuance and renewal, registration of births abroad, notarial services, emergency assistance, and other citizenship-related matters.

The US Embassy periodically delivers consular services. During such periods, routine services may be scaled down while emergency assistance continues uninterrupted.

The Embassy has advised travellers, U.S. citizens and other clients with pending consular matters to plan ahead to minimise inconvenience before the temporary suspension takes effect on July 20.

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